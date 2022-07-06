Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

