Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

