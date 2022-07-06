Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.73 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $6,487,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 219,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.