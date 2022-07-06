Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,039 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 103,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

BAC stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.