Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 296 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.88. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

