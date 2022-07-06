Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 308 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

