Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 871 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $327.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.