Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 255 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.47.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

