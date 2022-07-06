Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 260 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dover by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dover by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.