Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 492 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,246,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,102,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.19, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

