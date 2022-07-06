Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 281.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

