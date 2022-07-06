Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.80. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

