MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MNSKY stock opened at 15.60 on Tuesday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a one year low of 15.60 and a one year high of 15.60.

