Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 615 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

