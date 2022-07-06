Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 184 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

