Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

