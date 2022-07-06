Montecito Bank & Trust Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.