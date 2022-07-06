Montecito Bank & Trust Has $371,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

