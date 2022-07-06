Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $201,000 Investment in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 67,696.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Triton International by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Triton International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. Triton International’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

