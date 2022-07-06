Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.