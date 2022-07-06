Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 333 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

