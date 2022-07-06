Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

