Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 89.7% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OGN stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

