Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

