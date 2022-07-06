Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,841.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

