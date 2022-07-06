Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

