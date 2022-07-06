Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Visa stock opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

