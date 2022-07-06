MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Up 1.2%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.3412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

