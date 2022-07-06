MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Up 1.2%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPYGet Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.3412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

