Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NYSE MLI opened at $53.19 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,966,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 224,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,305,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

