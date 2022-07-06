NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:NC opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

