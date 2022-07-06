Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.95.

Netflix stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $337.08. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

