News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NWSA stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. News has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in News by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after buying an additional 421,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

