NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($106.56) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($85.98) to GBX 6,900 ($83.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($88.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,868.57 ($95.28).

NXT opened at GBX 6,116 ($74.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.74). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,157.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,648.63.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($69.12) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,945.02).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

