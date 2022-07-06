NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

