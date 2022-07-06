Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

