Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.37

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.37 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.77), with a volume of 14,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £204.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Norcros’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

