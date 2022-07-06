Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $96,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

