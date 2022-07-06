NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average is $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

