NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

NVDA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

