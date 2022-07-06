NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

