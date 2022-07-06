Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

