Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 786,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

