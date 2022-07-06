ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.
NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
