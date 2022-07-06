ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

