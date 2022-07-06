Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,923 shares of company stock worth $413,088. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,972 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

