Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 952.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,654,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

CAR stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

