Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.40 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,216,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in WestRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,747,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.