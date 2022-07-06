Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

