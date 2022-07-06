Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

ECL opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

