Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.04 Million Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMC opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

