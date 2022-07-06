Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

